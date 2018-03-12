Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $248,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,797,000 after purchasing an additional 621,323 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Incyte by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Co. (INCY) opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $159.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

In other news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 6,760 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $668,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $1,489,181 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

