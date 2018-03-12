Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $217,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 87,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 98,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $658,642.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,684,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,099 shares of company stock worth $30,798,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co ( NYSE:WRK ) opened at $67.07 on Monday. WestRock Co has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17,111.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

