Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a sell rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE FNV) opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,674.87, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

