Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,847,609 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 15th total of 20,936,645 shares. Approximately 35.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,764,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ FOSL) opened at $12.57 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $610.00, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $920.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 255,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $3,461,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,420 shares of company stock worth $6,573,499. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,453 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 288,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,369,533 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 511.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,111,463 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 929,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,275 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 340,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/fossil-group-inc-fosl-short-interest-update.html.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.