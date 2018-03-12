Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) has been assigned a €15.50 ($19.14) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FORTUM. Societe Generale set a €20.80 ($25.68) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($21.60) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.38 ($22.69).
Shares of Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €18.56 ($22.91). 1,370,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,490.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.13. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of €12.69 ($15.67) and a 1-year high of €18.94 ($23.38).
Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.
