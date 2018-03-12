Fmr LLC Has 12.3% Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Fmr LLC

revealed that they own a 12.3% stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a Schedule 13G/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, March 12th. The investor owns 19,690,476 shares of the stock valued at about $2,062,577,361. The filing is available through Edgar at this link.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at $26,570,310.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,925 shares of company stock worth $40,642,596. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $104.75. 1,878,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,308. The company has a market capitalization of $17,434.39, a P/E ratio of -161.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

