Flowserve Corp (FLS) Shares Sold by International Value Advisers LLC

International Value Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up about 0.9% of International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 57.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.65 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Flowserve Corp ( NYSE FLS ) opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,961.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,800.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

