Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Position Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,241,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 304,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 243,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 141.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 916,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 536,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Flotek Industries Inc ( NYSE FTK ) opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.59. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/flotek-industries-inc-ftk-position-cut-by-bamco-inc-ny.html.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.