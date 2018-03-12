FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,508 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $70,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth about $380,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 92.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,777.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $225.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE FLT ) opened at $209.40 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $18,805.97, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

