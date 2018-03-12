Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Five Oaks Investment to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE OAKS) opened at $3.36 on Monday. Five Oaks Investment has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 216.96 and a current ratio of 216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Five Oaks Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

OAKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Oaks Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Five Oaks Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Five Oaks Investment news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $3,389,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing on a leveraged basis in mortgage and other real estate-related assets, particularly residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Company invests in various assets, such as Agency residential MBS (RMBS); securitizations backed by multi-family mortgage loans, or Multi-Family MBS; residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and Non-Agency RMBS.

