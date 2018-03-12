FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $444,398.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006338 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00872976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004131 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00097177 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,936 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

