FirstBlood (1ST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $283,849.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $17.94 million and $283,849.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, EtherDelta and OKEx. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00938802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172784 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

