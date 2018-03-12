First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (FXU) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXU) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257,807 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,535,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA FXU) opened at $25.04 on Monday. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

