First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.68 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETG. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 48,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) opened at $17.37 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

