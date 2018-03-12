First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,336 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,317,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,064,000 after buying an additional 6,279,990 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,296,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,606,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 951,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,494,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 425,157 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,429,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corp ( FHN ) opened at $20.37 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,657.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/first-horizon-national-corp-fhn-stake-raised-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.