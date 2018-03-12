Finisar (FNSR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Finisar from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Finisar in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities set a $29.00 price target on Finisar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Finisar (FNSR) opened at $19.31 on Friday. Finisar has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,214.19, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $541,949.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,865. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 1,459.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Finisar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,033,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Finisar by 3,941.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 805,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Finisar by 664.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

