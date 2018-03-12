Finisar Co. (FNSR) Position Trimmed by Kopp Investment Advisors LLC

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Finisar comprises approximately 3.6% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finisar were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Finisar by 103.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Finisar during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Finisar by 598.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Finisar during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Clark sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $154,031.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Finisar in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Finisar in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Finisar Co. (FNSR) opened at $19.31 on Monday. Finisar Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2,214.19, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

