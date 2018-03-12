Financial Survey: Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) & Akorn (AKRX)

Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) and Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Akorn has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akorn and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 7 0 0 2.00 Aralez Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akorn presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.14%. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aralez Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akorn.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akorn and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $841.04 million 2.83 -$24.55 million $0.99 19.17 Aralez Pharmaceuticals $54.27 million 2.48 -$102.97 million ($1.69) -1.19

Akorn has higher revenue and earnings than Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Aralez Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akorn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Akorn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -2.92% -0.43% -0.19% Aralez Pharmaceuticals -112.89% -118.13% -20.79%

Summary

Akorn beats Aralez Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc. (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment consists of generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in a range of dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables and inhalants and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals and nasal sprays and otics. The Consumer Health segment consists of branded and private-label OTC products and animal health products dispensed by veterinary professionals. Its branded and private-label OTC products are focused on ophthalmics, including a dry eye treatment TheraTears Therapy for Your Eyes.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G. Its development products include YOSPRALA and Bilastine. Fibricor (fenofibric acid) is indicated as a complementary therapy along with diet for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, and as a complementary therapy along with diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), total cholesterol (Total-C), triglycerides (TG) and apolipoprotein B (Apo B). Fibricor is also used to increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (HDL-C) in patients with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. Cambia (diclofenac potassium for oral solution) is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).

