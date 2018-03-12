Financial Comparison: Strattec Security (STRT) vs. Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Strattec Security pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

81.2% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Strattec Security and Delphi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Delphi Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $63.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.36%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and Delphi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $417.33 million 0.31 $7.19 million $2.88 12.26 Delphi Technologies $4.85 billion 0.89 $285.00 million N/A N/A

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 2.50% 6.48% 4.02% Delphi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats Strattec Security on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers. The Company supplies its products under the VAST brand name. The Company’s products are shipped to customer locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea and China, and it also provides full service and aftermarket support. The Company provides its customers with engineered access control products, including locksets, fobs, push button ignition systems, steering column lock housings, seatback and secondary power liftgate systems, power decklids, door handles, and trim and other access products.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. The Company operates 20 manufacturing facilities and 12 technical centers in 24 countries.

