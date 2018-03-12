Financial Comparison: Novartis (NVS) and Opko Health (OPK)

Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novartis and Opko Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $49.11 billion 3.91 $7.70 billion $3.28 25.28 Opko Health $1.07 billion 1.82 -$308.87 million ($0.40) -8.70

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Opko Health. Opko Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novartis and Opko Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 3 5 1 0 1.78 Opko Health 1 1 4 0 2.50

Novartis presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Opko Health has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 309.48%. Given Opko Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opko Health is more favorable than Novartis.

Dividends

Novartis pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Opko Health does not pay a dividend. Novartis pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Novartis has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opko Health has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Opko Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Opko Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Opko Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 15.69% 16.03% 8.53% Opko Health -28.93% -7.87% -5.95%

Summary

Novartis beats Opko Health on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities. Innovative Medicines researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented prescription medicines to develop health outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. Sandoz develops, manufactures, distributes and sells prescription medicines, as well as pharmaceutical active substances that are not protected by valid and enforceable third-party patents. Alcon researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells eye care products. Alcon is a provider of eye care with product offerings in eye care devices and vision care. The Company’s range of products includes pharmaceuticals and oncology medicines, generic and biosimilar medicines, and eye care devices.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations. Through Bio-Reference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as Bio-Reference, GenPath (Oncology), GenPath (Women’s Health), GeneDx and Laboratorio Bueno Salud. As of December 31, 2016, it had one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including Renal Products, Biologics, hGH-CTP, Factor VII, Oxyntomodulin, active pharmaceutical ingredients, Oligonucleotide Therapeutics, NK-1 Program, Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

