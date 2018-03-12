Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FRGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ FRGI) opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.14, a P/E ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 176,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,344.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,075,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,020,603.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/fiesta-restaurant-group-frgi-upgraded-to-hold-by-valuengine.html.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.