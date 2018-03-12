Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Director Charles D. Hyman Acquires 1,500 Shares

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Director Charles D. Hyman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $296,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,313. The firm has a market cap of $317.11, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.07. Fidus Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 64.06%. equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 392,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 78,007 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 345,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 275,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 219,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Director Charles D. Hyman Acquires 1,500 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/fidus-investment-corp-fdus-director-charles-d-hyman-acquires-1500-shares.html.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.