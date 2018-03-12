Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Director Sells $18,950,600.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Frank R. Martire sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $18,950,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,217,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE FIS) traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.23. 2,353,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,500. The firm has a market cap of $33,372.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

