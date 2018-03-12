Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1567044141151 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,000. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $28.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

