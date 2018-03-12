Farmer Bros (FARM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Farmer Bros from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Farmer Bros (FARM) opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.52. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.62 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Mottern bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $45,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 999,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

