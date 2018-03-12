Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 627,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 336,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

