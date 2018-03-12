Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $116,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,548,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,286,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,784,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,402,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,562,000 after purchasing an additional 878,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Exxon Mobil Co. ( NYSE:XOM ) opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315,950.00, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.36%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

