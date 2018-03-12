Express Scripts Holding (ESRX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its stake in Express Scripts by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Houston sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $708,088.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESRX. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,319.88, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Express Scripts Holding has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 45,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

