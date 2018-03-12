Express Scripts (ESRX) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESRX. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Express Scripts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45,320.00, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Express Scripts has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Houston sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $708,088.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,896 shares of company stock worth $1,617,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Express Scripts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,609,000 after purchasing an additional 666,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,304,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,551,000 after purchasing an additional 188,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Express Scripts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,545,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Express Scripts by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,233,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 996,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

