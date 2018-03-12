Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Position Cut by International Value Advisers LLC

International Value Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.1% of International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $106,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 141,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 42,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ EXPD ) opened at $64.74 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,429.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

