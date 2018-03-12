Exelixis (EXEL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3650619167485 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of Exelixis ( NASDAQ EXEL ) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. 2,107,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,000. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,636.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,287 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

