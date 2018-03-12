Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $107,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) opened at $262.62 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10,725.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total transaction of $244,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $72,852.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

