ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,829,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after acquiring an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 188,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ VRNT) opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2,627.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

