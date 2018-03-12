Etherparty Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $600,529.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, ACX and Binance. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00938078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00086848 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00172831 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,207,253 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is not currently possible to purchase Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

