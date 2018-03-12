Esure Group (ESUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Esure Group (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by Investec to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($3.11) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 240 ($3.32). Investec’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Esure Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Esure Group from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Esure Group from GBX 249 ($3.44) to GBX 254 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esure Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) target price on shares of Esure Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.29 ($3.82).

Shares of Esure Group (LON:ESUR) opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.21) on Monday. Esure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 219.60 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $951.71 and a PE ratio of 1,223.16.

About Esure Group

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

