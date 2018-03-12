Esure Group (ESUR) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Royal Bank of Canada

Esure Group (LON:ESUR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 275 ($3.80) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Esure Group to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($4.08) in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Esure Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Numis Securities raised shares of Esure Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.42) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Esure Group from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Esure Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 276.29 ($3.82).

Get Esure Group alerts:

Esure Group (LON ESUR) opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.71 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.16. Esure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.60 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.80 ($4.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Esure Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/esure-group-esur-pt-lowered-to-gbx-275-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Esure Group

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.