Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CTI BioPharma Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTIC. Cann started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of CTI BioPharma ( CTIC ) opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $172.31, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.04. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 233.13% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $18,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $16,902,324.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CTI BioPharma Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CTIC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-cti-biopharma-corps-q1-2018-earnings-ctic.html.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.