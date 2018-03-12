Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 382.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,096 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $183,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equifax by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Equifax Inc. ( EFX ) traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,594. The company has a market cap of $14,960.00, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $147.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

