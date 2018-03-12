EOG Resources (EOG) PT Set at $111.00 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Imperial Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE EOG) opened at $102.80 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $59,483.82, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,046,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,962,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,085. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

