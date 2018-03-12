Enphase Energy (ENPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) opened at $3.87 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 40,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Howard Weber sold 77,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $300,897.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,763 shares in the company, valued at $107,720.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,537 shares of company stock worth $351,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

