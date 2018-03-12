Enova International Inc (ENVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Enova International (ENVA) traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 188,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,014. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Enova International has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $767.19, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enova International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 148,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 31.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

