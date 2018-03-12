Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $722,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) opened at $225.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $5,011,106.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

