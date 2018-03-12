Energycoin One Day Volume Tops $11,389.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $11,389.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,702,566 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

