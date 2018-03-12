Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Holdings Raised by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ ERII) opened at $8.47 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $457.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 5.35.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/energy-recovery-inc-erii-holdings-raised-by-avenir-corp.html.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.