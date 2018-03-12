Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 156,100 Shares of BankUnited (BKU)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. BankUnited comprises approximately 0.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of BankUnited (BKU) opened at $43.16 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,575.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

