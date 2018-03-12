Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Opus Bank (OPB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,669 shares during the period. Opus Bank makes up 2.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 40.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 40.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Opus Bank ( NASDAQ:OPB ) opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,002.57, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

