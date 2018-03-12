Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,380.00, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/enbridge-energy-partners-l-p-eep-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.