Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 142,701 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142,701 shares during the period. FLIR Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $59.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ FLIR ) opened at $51.54 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $7,159.92, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.44 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/empire-life-investments-inc-sells-142701-shares-of-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.