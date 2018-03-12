Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $771,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 195,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $177,119,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JMP Securities lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Emerson Electric Co. ( NYSE:EMR ) opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,879.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

