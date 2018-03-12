Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Antero Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,854,000 after buying an additional 2,741,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,325,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after buying an additional 1,254,460 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,932,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,665,000 after buying an additional 526,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,535,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 442,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE AR) opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6,586.87, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

